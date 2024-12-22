WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Responds To Recent Remarks From Drew McIntyre

Since coming back from his feud with CM Punk, Drew McIntyre has become even more jaded. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," the former WWE Heavyweight Champion opened up about all he's sacrificed to reach the lengths he has in WWE, slamming the fans and the lack of appreciation he gets from fans.

According to Rob Van Dam on his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, McIntyre's comments were very relatable to him. Van Dam said that McIntyre gave up time he'll never be able to get back to be with his real family and recalled his own experiences with the same situation.

"He maybe was a little too gullible in buying into the 'road family' philosophy and got his feelings hurt when he found out that's not your real family," the veteran opined. Van Dam added that while WWE does sell themselves as being the "family" of their wrestlers, this isn't the case. He noted while there might be some truth to it, there's a very important difference between your working family and your real family.

"I was a little bit surprised when I was in WWE — and you do make some real friends, possibly," he added, noting that sometimes you bond and stay in touch. "But the wrestling business is a very 'look out for yourself,' individual pathway, kind of industry." Van Dam further recalled how when he left WWE in 2007, he was surprised that when shows would come to the town he lived in, none of the wrestlers would call him even though everyone knew where he lived.

