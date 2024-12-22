Bully Ray Examines What's Next For WWE NXT Star Ethan Page

After getting a surprise NXT World Championship run early into his WWE tenure, it seemed like Ethan Page would skyrocket into the main roster, however, the former champion seems to now slowly be building himself back up to the top, and even recently had a segment with Je'Von Evans that regained him all the heat he had a few months ago. During an episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Bully Ray noted how disheveled Page looked like during the recent "NXT" episode, where the star showed a vulnerable side to the fans in a promo segment with Evans that ultimately led to Page attacking him.

"Ethan Page is right back on track. Ethan Page got all his heat back tonight," Bully opined. "It doesn't matter where you've been, it matters where you're going in wrestling, and Ethan Page is going places again."

Bully wondered if his fellow WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open" co-host Mark Henry's recent pep-talk might have resonated with Page. Ray hadn't been sure if the words had landed at the time, but Page returning to his devilish ways makes Bully think they did. The former TNA World Champion was impressed with Page's planning.

"I think that – if he was setting a trap, if this was a definitive 'setting a trap moment' by Ethan? It worked," Bully said.

Bully also noted that the segment correctly set up the feud between the two men, and seemed excited to see where their rivalry will end up going next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.