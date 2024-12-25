Matt Cardona Opens Up About His WWE Character's Iconic Catchphrase

Despite Matt Cardona building himself an impressive resume on the indie wrestling scene throughout the past four years, his catchphrase "Woo, Woo, Woo," from his time as Zack Ryder in WWE will always be apart of his legacy due to how popular the saying became. Fans fell in love with the parody version of Ric Flair's catchphrase which initially helped Cardona's character get over on WWE television, along with his hit YouTube series, "Z! True Long Island Story". Cardona recently appeared on AEW's sister company ROH to set up a cross-promotional storyline with Chris Jericho over the ROH World Title and in a recent edition of "HeyEW" with RJ City, he explained the origins of "Woo, Woo, Woo."

"That was kind of the catchphrase of Ric Flair I guess times three but it was also what I would say to girls in the club. Like a hot girl would walk by, I'd say 'Woo, Woo, Woo,' it was so annoying. I said, I can use this on TV and get it over and look what happened," Cardona recalled.

In 2023, Cardona filed to trademark the name Zack Ryder as well as "Woo, Woo, Woo" and his other popular catchphrase, "You Know It." However, shortly afterwards Cardona was denied access to trademark his name by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which also led WWE to claim that the name Zack Ryder still belongs to them.

