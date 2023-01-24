Matt Cardona Grabbing More Trademarks From His Past

Last week, it emerged that Matt Cardona had filed to trademark the name of his former WWE persona, Zack Ryder. The request materialized amid rumors that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, who was let go by the Stamford-based company in April 2020, could perhaps be on his way back to the promotion, with reports suggesting that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque is "a fan" of the star. Now, it appears that Cardona is attempting to secure more Ryder-related trademarks.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Cardona has applied for a catchphrase associated with the Ryder character: "Woo. Woo. Woo. You Know It." The application was made on January 19, with "Gimmick Attorney" Michael E. Dockins listed as the Attorney of Record. According to the trademark filing, the slogan is intended for merchandise such as hats, hooded sweatshirts, and action figures. Additionally, the USPTO request notes that the expression can be used — if the filing is successful — for "entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests," which includes televised appearances.

In addition to the rumors suggesting that Cardona may be WWE-bound, it's also been speculated that his real-life wife, Chelsea Green, could also be re-signing with the company. The former Impact Knockouts World Champion, who WWE released in April 2021, has been teasing a return to the promotion on social media. While Green hasn't performed inside the ring since NWA's Hard Times in New Orleans pay-per-view in November 2022, Cardona is currently advertised to appear at GCW's upcoming event, Middle of the Night, on February 18. Cardona recently praised GCW for changing the trajectory of his post-WWE career after feuding with deathmatch favorite Nick Gage in the promotion.