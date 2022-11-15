Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

Since his promotion to Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, has been a main driving force in securing the return of many talents to WWE. Most recently, the returns of Mia Yim and Sarah Logan came after the company expressed its desire to bring back "TV-ready, experienced women's wrestlers." Now, it appears Levesque wants a duo of former WWE Superstars back in the company's grasp.

According to GiveMeSport (via WrestleVotes), Levesque "is a fan" of former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona. Known as Zack Ryder during his tenure with WWE, Cardona has propelled himself into much success after his release from the company in 2020. Notably, Cardona captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, GCW World Championship, and Impact Digital Media Championship, amongst his vast collection of subsequent title wins. Impressed by his recent work, Leveqsue "would 100% take Matt Cardona back," WrestleVotes said.

In addition, WrestleVotes reported that Levesque and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels would also like to bring back Cardona's real-life wife Chelsea Green. It was unknown if any official offer has been extended to the duo, but a "two-for-one" deal is likely, should the company attempt to exclusively sign them.

Amidst the recent rumors of WWE returns for the two, Cardona previously admitted he wasn't actively looking to return, but wouldn't rule out the possibility. Meanwhile, Green recently finished up her work with Impact Wrestling, following her loss to Mickie James on last week's episode. In addition, she claimed to Fightful that she "hadn't been contacted" for a WWE return as of earlier this month, noting she still had obligations with NWA, WrestleCade, and other independent promotions "well into March 2023."