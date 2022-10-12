Matt Cardona Makes Clear How He Feels About WWE Return As Rumors Swirl

Speculation has run rampant about the future of Matt Cardona, and many believe he could be WWE-bound. The former Intercontinental Champion, who was known as Zack Ryder during his time in WWE, has done well for himself since being released from the company in 2020.

With former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon out of the picture, some feel the timing is perfect for Cardona to make his return. After all, he did tease things on Twitter by saying a rematch with "SmackDown" superstar Drew McIntyre would be "fun." A new report from WrestleVotes suggests that WWE is interested in bringing back Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green.

With the rumor mill at a fever pitch, Cardona addressed the possibility of stepping back inside a WWE ring during an interview with Metro.

"I'm not trying to get back to WWE," Cardona said. "But I'd lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden — of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 — that's the area code for Stamford, Connecticut — of course I'd pick up. But right now I'm focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible."

Cardona has had great success on the indie scene, but he admitted that there's one championship that hasn't left his mind.

"Right now I'm trying to prove that you don't necessarily need to be in WWE or AEW to be a successful pro wrestler," Cardona said. "But of course, the WWE Championship is something I think about every single day when I wake up. That is definitely always on my mind. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't."