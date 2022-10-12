Matt Cardona Wants Rematch With Top WWE Star

On this day 15 years ago, a young Drew McIntyre made his "WWE SmackDown" debut wrestling against Matt Cardona — known then as Brett Major — in a match that the vast majority of fans would not recall. At the time, few expected the two men to go on and accomplish what they have in the wrestling business since, with the Scotsman and Cardona currently two of the top stars in the industry today.

McIntyre has gone on to become WWE Champion and is right now engaged in a feud with Karrion Kross, while Cardona has become one of the top stars across the independent scene. When they first shared the ring, neither man was a major name in the business. However, if they were to square off these days, there would no doubt be a lot more hype surrounding it. The idea of a rematch is something that would interest Cardona, as he recently tweeted a reaction to their first match, saying, "A rematch would be fun."

As of late, WWE has been bringing back a number of former wrestlers who have been part of the roster in the past. The likes of Kross, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano, and The Good Brothers have all returned to the company, which could lead to the door opening for Cardona at some point. While he was popular as Zack Ryder in WWE, the company proved with Cody Rhodes that wrestlers who change things up and get over outside that bubble can bring elements of that back in their returns. Rhodes got the chance to return to WWE with the exact same character that he had in AEW, including his nickname and music; Cardona is another example of a guy that fans would like to see with the same presentation he's been using out on his own.