Matt Cardona Addresses Whether He Would Return To WWE Now That Triple H Is Running Creative

Matt Cardona is living the dream. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with "Wrestling Inside The Ropes" on the current landscape of the professional wrestling business. "They're all different," Cardona explained. "They all have their pros and cons. There's no denying that WWE is the top, right? It's number one. However the past two years, I've had the most fun of my career." Since his April 2020 WWE release, Cardona has been in control of his own destiny. "I'm my own boss. I make my own schedule. I say I'm self-made, self-paid and Hot Mess Chelsea Green-laid, you know what I'm saying? I'm living the dream these past two years."

"It's been really cool to see what's outside WWE," Cardona said, noting that Triple H has started calling a lot of released talent back, now that he's head of talent relations and creative in WWE. "If he called me back, I think I'd have a conversation but I don't know if I'd go back." Cardona cannot stress enough how much fun he's currently having. Cardona's spun off his popular wrestling figure podcast "Major Wrestling Figure Podcast" into the Figure Wrestling Federation, which has run three events, with a fourth scheduled for October. Cardona's toy line Major Bendies was also responsible for the official Ric Flair's Last Match action figure. That's all in addition to his work for a variety of promotions, including Impact, NWA, and GCW.

"Of course never say never," Cardona noted. "My schedule now is pretty great. I'm making a lot of money and having a lot of fun and it's hard to trade that in just to be a name on a roster? I already did that. There's no guarantees in wrestling," Cardona continued. "You could promise somebody the world but until it actually happens, it doesn't happen." Cardona says that "one non-negotiable is the podcast," as well as all related entities. "[The podcast] would have to be carved into the contract like 'untouchable,' like there's no way I'd ever stop doing this stuff because it's my passion and it's so much fun. We took a chance when no one else wanted us, and it's made us a lot of money and we're having a lot of fun doing it."