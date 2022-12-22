Chelsea Green Teases Rumored WWE Return

Chelsea Green has been a hot topic recently. There have been many rumors about where she's headed next since she left IMPACT Wrestling in November. While there's still no confirmation about a deal, all signs are pointing to her return to WWE. She has said that she has "unfinished business at WWE." Now, she's adding more fuel to the fire with her latest tweet.

On Twitter, Green dropped another teaser when she posted a picture from her main roster debut against Charlotte Flair on "WWE Raw." This wasn't the only sign hinting at her return to her former promotion. Just this week, Green shuttered her OnlyFans account, possibly in preparation for her WWE return.

As the Paul "Triple H" Levesque regime looks to retool and strengthen their women's division, they're looking to bring back well-established veterans who are "TV-ready." WWE has since brought back Mia Yim, Emma (f.k.a. Tenille Dashwood), and Tegan Nox to the mix. Lately, there have been internal discussions within WWE to bring Chelsea Green back to the company but no word of a deal or return date yet.

After her release from WWE in 2021, Green continued to make waves on the independent scene. She appeared for numerous promotions such as NWA and GCW. She also returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where she was an IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Deonna Purrazzo. But after a loss to Mickie James, she was seen walking off upset, telling Purrazzo that she was "going home." It seemed to be a way of writing her off, as it was later confirmed that she was officially done with IMPACT.