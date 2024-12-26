Tony Schiavone Explains Why WWE's Vince McMahon Didn't See Bret Hart As World Champion

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is famous for always saying he's the "Best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be" and while some might dispute his claim, there are several of his peers, current day wrestlers, and fans who still feel like "The Hitman" was one of the best to ever step into the ring. However, Vince McMahon prioritized larger athletes, leading Tony Schiavone to be shocked that he ever became a world champion.

"I thought Vince looked for the big, big guy; the big guys like Hulk Hogan," Schiavone said during an episode of "What Happened When?" "I thought Bret was great, a great technical wrestler but I didn't think he'd be a world champion – I was wrong." Schiavone further explained that Hart looked more like a tag wrestler or singles wrestler instead, likely due to his size compared to Hulk Hogan and his technical wrestling style.

"Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart – together as the Hart Foundation – had a certain look about them," Schiavone recalled. "When they split off, Bret didn't change that look..." Schiavone further explained that Hart essentially carried on the Hart Foundation look, suggesting that it ended up hindering him more than anything. "Think about this: when Shawn Michaels broke away from The Rockers, he had a kind of new look, didn't he?" the veteran pointed out, interestingly using Hart's greatest rival to draw his point home.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.