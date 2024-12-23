Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe Shares A Look At Latest Yakuza Game

Samoa Joe has plenty on his resume — he is a former AEW World Champion, a former NXT Champion, and now, according to his social media, a spokesperson for the newest "Yakuza" game. The former WWE star took to X to post about "Yakuza's" most recent installment, which he is also featured in.

Joe posted some promotional material for "Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii," a spin-off game in the widely popular "Yakuza" franchise. According to the game's website, the game follows Goro Majima, a former member of underground crime who, after losing his memory, decides to embark on a pirate adventure. Majima takes the player to Madlantis, where Joe's familiar face appears as the "Pirate king of Madlantis."

"Allow me to introduce you," Joe wrote. "His name is Raymond Law."

He is the Pirate king of Madlantis. His will shall not be denied! Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, releasing Feb 21st 2025 on Xbox, Playstation and Steam.

Law has Joe's influence all over him. Joe not only voiced the character but seems to have served as the base for Law's character model. Fans, while hesitant to play the Japanese-based game with English dubbing, supported Joe in replies underneath his post. "Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii" will be released on February 21, 2025.

Joe's acting roles are not just limited to the upcoming "Yakuza" spinoff. Around six months ago, Joe was written off of AEW programming so that he could partake in season 2 of Peacock's "Twisted Metal," where he reprised his role as the masked Sweet Tooth. Filming is reported to have wrapped up in October 2024, and fans eagerly await the show's release.

Any timelines regarding Joe's return to AEW programming remain unclear, though, two of his most recent associates — HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata — were outnumbered in their fighting efforts against The Patriarchy on the December 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite." During HOOK's entrance, Joe was mentioned by the commentary team.