AEW's Jim Ross Wasn't A Fan Of This WWE Attitude Era Relationship Angle
WWE's Attitude Era gave birth to some of the most iconic pairings in wrestling history, whether it was through storylines like Steve Austin and Vince McMahon, tag teams like Edge & Christian, or romances like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. The latter of those came about through a storyline between Stephanie and Test, with Stephanie being forced to marry Triple H against her will after he drugged her.
One person who is happy with the way things went is Jim Ross, who admitted on a recent edition of this "Grilling JR" podcast that he wasn't a huge fan of Stephanie and Test as a duo.
"It helped make Stephanie a bigger star because she got more screen time, and she's a great performer. She's a much better performer than was Test, we discover Test had limited charisma ... he had a great look, nice guy, but charisma was not his forte. It showed in their scenes where they both had equal parts, she stood out, and I think that's what we discovered, that she was a star and we could utilize her more if we chose to," said Ross. "All that marriage stuff, and engagements, and all that s**t, I never — I didn't think the people believed it and I didn't. I wasn't a big fan of it, to be honest."
Things worked out for the best when it came to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as the romance that initially started as a story blossomed into a real-life relationship. It eventually turned into a marriage that has lasted for over 20 years, with the couple having three children together.
