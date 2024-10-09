What Are Triple H And Stephanie McMahon's Daughters Up To Now?
Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon were once the main power couple in WWE, prior to McMahon stepping away from the company to focus on the family the two had created together, as a result of the lawsuit her father, Vince McMahon, faces from former WWE employee Janel Grant. The pair were put together in a storyline at the height of WWE's Attitude Era in 1999, and their relationship blossomed into a real-life romance, despite the initial fake Las Vegas wedding ceremony between the Triple H character and a "drugged" Stephanie McMahon, as well as Triple H's real-life romance with D-Generation X stablemate Chyna.
After Triple H interrupted Stephanie McMahon's storyline wedding ceremony in the middle of the ring to fellow wrestler Test, the two began working together and began the McMahon-Helmsley faction; their romance behind the scenes continued to grow throughout 2000 as the duo spent more and more time together. Despite being separated for around ten months, as McMahon initially was not allowed to date the talent within her father Vince McMahon's company, the pair found their way back together. The chairman of the company finally gave his stamp of approval on the relationship, and the pair were engaged on Valentine's Day in 2003. They wed on October 25, 2003, in a ceremony that the elder McMahon admitted to the world in the recent "Mr. McMahon" Netflix docuseries he wanted to have shown on pay-per-view, but his daughter refused.
Their nuptials weren't recognized on WWE programming until six years after their wedding, and they didn't reunite onscreen for another 13 after the "McMahon-Hemsley" era. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H would become known as The Authority. Despite their lives often playing out on screen, there's one thing the Levesques kept very private – their family life, especially the lives of their three daughters.
The McMahon-Levesque Daughters
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started their parenting journey in 2006, three years after they tied the knot. Their first daughter, Aurora Rose, born on July 4, 2006, is the couple's oldest of three, and also, according to reports, the daughter who is most likely to get into wrestling business as a performer herself. McMahon explained in an interview with talkSPORT in 2021 that Aurora said when she was only 8 years old that she wanted her "Pop's" (Vince McMahon's) job in the business.
"So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring," McMahon told the outlet.
Murphy Claire Levesque was born on July 28, 2008. The couple's third daughter, Vaughn Evelyn was born August 24, 2010, sharing a birthday with her grandfather. Murphy is reportedly more interested in expressing herself through fashion, and Vaughn also is interested in working with nature and animals.
"My youngest daughter is also very interested [in the business] but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do," McMahon told talkSPORT of Vaughn.
McMahon doesn't seem to have said much publicly about the couple's daughters since her talkSPORT interview. The couple seemingly keeping their daughters off social media, at least that which can be seen by the public. McMahon has shared images of her daughters, without showing their faces, on her own Instagram to mark special occasions.
Triple H, on the other hand, did speak about eldest daughter Aurora potentially joining WWE as recently as this year, saying "She's focused right now on going off to college and doing her thing there so, you never know." Aurora turned 18 this year, and Triple H missed out on WWE's Bash in Berlin premium live event to take her to college and get her settled.