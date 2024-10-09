What Are Triple H And Stephanie McMahon's Daughters Up To Now?

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon started their parenting journey in 2006, three years after they tied the knot. Their first daughter, Aurora Rose, born on July 4, 2006, is the couple's oldest of three, and also, according to reports, the daughter who is most likely to get into wrestling business as a performer herself. McMahon explained in an interview with talkSPORT in 2021 that Aurora said when she was only 8 years old that she wanted her "Pop's" (Vince McMahon's) job in the business.

Advertisement

"So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring," McMahon told the outlet.

Murphy Claire Levesque was born on July 28, 2008. The couple's third daughter, Vaughn Evelyn was born August 24, 2010, sharing a birthday with her grandfather. Murphy is reportedly more interested in expressing herself through fashion, and Vaughn also is interested in working with nature and animals.

"My youngest daughter is also very interested [in the business] but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do," McMahon told talkSPORT of Vaughn.

McMahon doesn't seem to have said much publicly about the couple's daughters since her talkSPORT interview. The couple seemingly keeping their daughters off social media, at least that which can be seen by the public. McMahon has shared images of her daughters, without showing their faces, on her own Instagram to mark special occasions.

Advertisement

Triple H, on the other hand, did speak about eldest daughter Aurora potentially joining WWE as recently as this year, saying "She's focused right now on going off to college and doing her thing there so, you never know." Aurora turned 18 this year, and Triple H missed out on WWE's Bash in Berlin premium live event to take her to college and get her settled.