At the height of his career, Paul "Triple H" Levesque dominated WWE and was considered to be one of the biggest stars of his generation. Unfortunately, he couldn't end his career on his own terms due to a heart condition — but could one of his children pick up the legacy he left behind? According to Levesque during a recent interview with "Daily Mail Sport," while his eldest daughter, Aurora Levesque, was said to be preparing to follow her parents into wrestling by his wife, Stephanie McMahon, things are not as clear cut at the immediate moment.

Advertisement

"She's focused right now on going off to college and doing her thing there so, you never know," he said. "Look, if any of my kids decided to make an attempt to get in WWE, which is a lot of hard work, I would be 100% behind them, but that's up to them and where they want to go with their lives, so I support them in whatever they do."

It should be noted the interview where Stephanie revealed her daughter's ambitions is from 2021; at the time, not only was Aurora just 15, her grandfather Vince McMahon (whose job Stephanie jokingly claimed Aurora once said she wanted) had not yet been the subject of a lawsuit and federal investigation related to sex trafficking. It seems likely that Levesque is at least a few years away from any of his three daughters following him into the wrestling business. The same can't be said for several of his contemporaries, including Rey Mysterio, whose son Dominik is a central character on "WWE Raw" — the two have already both won gold together as a tag team and fought one another at WrestleMania — and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whose daughter Simone currently portrays "WWE NXT" general manager Ava.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Daily Mail Sport" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.