Chris Jericho Explains Origin Of 'King Of New York' Moniker

Chris Jericho has gone by several different monikers across his lengthy career, as the AEW star is known for reinventing himself. As of this writing, the veteran is calling himself the "King of New York," and during an appearance on the "Gabby AF" podcast, he explained how he qualifies for the alias beyond the fact that he was born in New York.

"With King of New York, when that was suggested to me, I instantly went to Amazon and looked up New York merch," Jericho explained, breaking kayfabe to admit that the gimmick is largely to annoy real New Yorkers. "I just thought I could really have some fun with this, like just being like this clued out idiot who thinks he's such a New Yorker, but does all these things that real New Yorkers would never do."

Jericho further explained that the gimmick is also there to purposely expose his character as a tourist and that he simply plans to make it as fun as he can. Jericho knows that he inspires some negativity, and he seems focused on turning it into a positive.

"I look at the other side of the coin: it's kind of a challenge; let's make this as great as we possibly can," Jericho added, noting how it's always been his personal motto to be led by the story instead of being the one that leads the story into a place it doesn't want to go. "If the story is where it needs to go, it will take you there, and all you have to do is be smart enough to realize that and just go with it."

