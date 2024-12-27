WWE's Ivar Recalls The One Time Vince McMahon, John Cena Appeared On Independent Show

In May of 2007, Chaotic Wrestling presented their CW Homecoming event in the village of Byfield, Massachusetts at Triton Regional High School. Then-WWE Champion John Cena, whose hometown is 10 minutes from Byfield, was a guest at the event as the special referee in the night's main event title fight. Even more jaw-dropping that happened at the show which was held in a high school gym in a small village was the appearance of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Current WWE World Tag Team Champion Ivar wrestled on that show and recalled the night on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"(Cena) wanted to do a benefit show; one of his brothers was a police officer, was in an accident. He wanted to do a fundraiser for their police department. So, he talked to his dad, and they contacted Chaotic Wrestling and decided they were gonna put on a benefit show and Vince gave the blessing for John to come in," Ivar said who remembered that he was offered to be in the main event match with Cena, but decided to wrestle then-WWE superstar Eugene instead.

Cena's father John Sr. was involved in the planning as he was already a commentator and manager in Chaotic Wrestling as "Johnny Fabulous" and was also at ringside for the main event match his son refereed.