WWE's Ivar Recalls The One Time Vince McMahon, John Cena Appeared On Independent Show
In May of 2007, Chaotic Wrestling presented their CW Homecoming event in the village of Byfield, Massachusetts at Triton Regional High School. Then-WWE Champion John Cena, whose hometown is 10 minutes from Byfield, was a guest at the event as the special referee in the night's main event title fight. Even more jaw-dropping that happened at the show which was held in a high school gym in a small village was the appearance of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.
Current WWE World Tag Team Champion Ivar wrestled on that show and recalled the night on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
"(Cena) wanted to do a benefit show; one of his brothers was a police officer, was in an accident. He wanted to do a fundraiser for their police department. So, he talked to his dad, and they contacted Chaotic Wrestling and decided they were gonna put on a benefit show and Vince gave the blessing for John to come in," Ivar said who remembered that he was offered to be in the main event match with Cena, but decided to wrestle then-WWE superstar Eugene instead.
Cena's father John Sr. was involved in the planning as he was already a commentator and manager in Chaotic Wrestling as "Johnny Fabulous" and was also at ringside for the main event match his son refereed.
Vince McMahon Also Made An Independent Appearance In The 1990s
Ivar recalled watching the night's main event match backstage on the monitor with others and being confused by the commotion of a person in a suit entering the ring that as they were not made aware. This person was McMahon, who then endorsed Brian Milonas, the match's heel, before being confronted by Cena.
"Vince takes the worst Attitude Adjustment ever, just as bad as that last Stunner he took, and he rolls out of the ring, goes over the guardrail out to a limo and takes off," Ivar remarked referring to McMahon's blunder at WrestleMania 38. "The only people who knew (McMahon was appearing) were John, and the promoter James [Jamitkowski], and they weren't even sure if he was actually gonna show up... Pretty wild he would do that for John."
This was not McMahon's first appearance in an independent promotion as he made an appearance on USWA TV in 1993 that was in conjunction with the WWE, being in a King's Court segment with Jerry "The King" Lawler. Although the segment was filmed at a WWE event, it was specifically for the USWA territory.
