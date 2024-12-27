Eric Bischoff Calls This Former WCW Star A 'What Could've Been' Story

WCW didn't have the greatest track record for building new stars, though it was great at laying the foundation. Legends like Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio received early opportunities in WCW, but didn't reach their fullest potential until after they'd left. Many underutilized WCW wrestlers received a look in WWE at one time or another, but one key name never did: Alex Wright. On his "83 Weeks" podcast, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff put Wright on one of his Mount Rushmores, though it was one of the more dubious versions of that monument.

"In terms of his look, his potential, his skill, what he delivered in the ring– absolutely. He'd be the first person on that 'Mount Rushmore of What-Could've-Been.' Not just in WCW, but in wrestling in general."

WCW imported the fresh-faced German wrestler in 1994, where he was a key fixture in WCW's innovative Cruiserweight Division. While some point to Wright's size as one of the reasons he may not have featured more prominently, one "83 Weeks" listener noted he was bigger than many of today's main event stars. As far as his accomplishments, Wright managed to win the Cruiserweight and World Television Championships once each. He is also a former WCW World Tag Team Champion with Disco Inferno, another performer Bischoff thought was underrated.

In 1999, Wright was repackaged as Berlyn, an anti-American, pseudo-nihilist character, though he later reverted to old name. Despite looking the part of someone WWE would've been high on, Wright notably never wrestled for them. Wright once disclosed that he'd had discussions with WWE, but elected to stay retired. These days, Wright runs New European Championship Wrestling and an affiliated wrestling school, "The Wright Stuff," which has been on WWE's radar for talent recruitment.