Ric Flair Details What He Hopes To See From Charlotte's WWE Return

Charlotte Flair's return to WWE is imminent after passing the one-year mark of tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match against Asuka on "WWE SmackDown." There was speculation that Flair was going to return at Saturday Night's Main Event last week but after no appearance, fans are wondering what is happening with "The Queen." Charlotte's father, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, was a guest on "Busted Open Radio" and talked about what he hopes to see from his daughter's return.

"I am so excited for my daughter to come back. I mean Jesus, I'm actually talking to her mom on a regular basis," Flair said with a laugh. "I still think the biggest thing in the business, when it happens and it'll be a real game-changer, just like she is in real-life, is her breaking the title record, or even tying it or whatever. I believe it's in the cards... It's a woman's world now and she's the best woman wrestler alive."

Flair was referring to the World Championship record he shares with John Cena, with both being 16-time champions. Charlotte is currently a 14-time Women's World Champion and at 38-years-old, still has a lot of time left to tie or break the record so long as her body remains intact and allows her to compete. "The Nature Boy" also said that Charlotte is never satisfied with her matches no matter how great they are.

"She can have the best match in the world, and she'll question one thing that nobody even knows," he noted. "She's basically just in another place. She's so much better than I ever was, oh my God. I mean, give me a break. I'm honored to have her last name."

