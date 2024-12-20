WWE Fan-Fave Reportedly Nearing Return After Long Absence

Signs continue to point towards Charlotte Flair coming back from injury in the near future. Rumors emerged last week suggesting that Flair's return to WWE was imminent, and now a report from PWInsider has some additional details. Flair was recently spotted at WWE's headquarters taking promotional photos, and other "logistical work" is being done on future storylines for the performer. The outlet has also been outright told that Flair is very close to coming back from the torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus that has kept her out of action for the past year.

Flair has been teasing her return for about a month now, posting a video teaser showing a block of ice breaking into a diamond featuring her name and likeness. Additionally, throughout 2024, Flair has stayed active on social media by posting updates on her rehabilitation and training. Most recently, Flair posted a picture of herself and "WWE NXT" star Lainey Reed, with Flair thanking the young wrestler for helping her get back into ring shape and telling her fans to keep an eye on Reed as a future star.

Flair's injury took place during a "WWE SmackDown" taping on December 8, 2024. The second-generation performer was wrestling Asuka, but the match had to be ended early after Flair suffered the injury. Both Charlotte and her father Ric Flair publicly stated earlier this year that her recovery was "ahead of schedule," and it now seems that Charlotte is rapidly approaching her return to TV. The timing is fortuitous, as the company is approaching its busiest time of the year with WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon.