Backstage Rumors Suggest Charlotte Flair's WWE Return Could Be Imminent

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for a full year after suffering multiple injuries in a match against Asuka on "WWE SmackDown" last December, tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The 14-time women's world champion was expected to be out for 9 months and with the timeframe having past, fans are eagerly awaiting her return, especially after she posted a teaser on her X account last month. The wait may be coming to an end, as "The Queen" could be making her return in a few days after a promising update was given today by WrestleVotes:

"Sources indicate that Charlotte Flair's return is imminent, with the possibility of it happening as soon as this weekend on NBC. We are told creative was tasked earlier this week with structuring the presentation of her return."

This Saturday is the return of "Saturday Night's Main Event" on NBC which, although it has not been promoted as a night of nostalgia, is set to be just that, with a handful of returns announced or anticipated. Jesse Ventura has been announced to be making his return to the WWE commentary team for the night, the return of the winged-eagle WWE Championship belt for Cody Rhodes has been teased, and one of the most prominent wrestlers from the original SNME may be appearing. Flair making her return on the show would undoubtedly make for a special moment, and it would not be a surprise to see her father Ric Flair appear as well. The inaugural Women's United States Champion will also be crowned, with the tournament finalists being determined on this week's "SmackDown." The Women's World Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and the Undisputed WWE Championship will also all be defended in respective matches.