WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set To Return At Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE is bringing back Saturday Night's Main Event in December, and it seems that the promotion wants to bring an old-school feel to the show with the return of a WWE Hall of Famer.

"PWInsider" reports that WWE will feature veteran star Jimmy Hart at the event which will take place at the Nassau Coliseum in New York. Hart made frequent appearances in the original Saturday Night's Main Event in the '80s when he was an on-screen manager. Hart has made sporadic appearances in WWE in recent years, with his last coming alongside Hulk Hogan at the "Raw is XXX" show in January 2023.

The report also claims that WWE plans to have classic graphics and music to give the show a retro feel.

This year's edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will be held on December 14 and will be televised on NBC. Saturday Night's Main Event makes its return for the first time as a TV show since 2008, as recent shows were purely live events. The special TV show was reportedly brought back as part of the deal that saw "WWE SmackDown" return to NBCUniversal's USA Network.

As of writing, the only match announced for the show is a singles match between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. WWE has also revealed that the first-ever Women's United States Championship, which was announced earlier this month, will be crowned at the event, with the tournament to determine the finalists of the Women's US title tournament underway on the Blue brand.