Sonjay Dutt Assesses AEW And Tony Khan

Industry veteran Sonjay Dutt currently serves as a manager and producer for AEW. Dutt stopped wrestling full-time in 2017 but he is best known for his first run in TNA Wrestling that lasted most of the 2000s. Dutt became a producer for TNA in 2017 before taking on a backstage role in WWE. Having produced matches for the big three American promotions, Dutt assessed AEW's progress as a company in an interview with Mike Jones.

"We are still five years old but when you hear of all those accolades and everything that we have pulled off, and I don't wanna say pull off in a negative way but hey, brand-new companies that are that young usually are not able to reach the success that we have, especially globally," Dutt remarked.

AEW faces the challenge of fans constantly comparing it to WWE and not evaluating its success as a stand-alone entity. AEW has produced figures, t-shirts, DVDs, memorabilia, mobile and console video games. The company has booked major arenas, acquired a streaming deal with Warner Brothers Discovery, and launched a community involvement program (AEW Together), and more. Dutt also gave his thoughts on his boss and AEW co-founder Tony Khan.

"Tony is definitely far and away the best boss that I've ever had in professional wrestling. He is quite the antithesis of what you have kinda heard of other bosses in pro wrestling sitting at the table. So, that perspective is welcomed and it's part of the reason why I kinda came here, for that. The creative freedom that is afforded here, you can't really put a price on that and on top of that having Tony's input, and kind of having Tony's perspective, and you mash that together, I think it's a recipe for success."

