WBD Announce New Details On AEW Partnership, Including Content Library Streaming On Max

In case one has been living under a rock of some kind, streaming is set to take over the wrestling world come January. This includes WWE taking "Raw" to Netflix, and AEW heading over to Max, where "Dynamite" and "Collision" will be simulcast starting on January 1. With those details out of the way, the next question regarding AEW on Max would be how much of the AEW library would be made available on the service, how soon would it be rolled out, and when AEW PPV's would move to Max.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery answered those questions. New episodes of "Dynamite" and "Collision," episodes will be made available On Demand on Max immediately after the show airs. This will allow fans that were unable to watch AEW TV live to immediately catch up with shows, with no several day wait required as there had been for episodes of "Raw" or "SmackDown" during the WWE Network days.

As for the over 700 hours of footage in AEW's library, the content will be slowly rolled out. While no timetable was made for when Max would feature AEW's full library, the first bit of content that will be available are all the episodes of "AEW Dynamite" from 2019, along with the PPV's from that year. In addition, more than two months of AEW's recent programming will also be included. It was not specified whether 2019 episodes of "AEW Dark" would also be made available.

Regarding AEW PPV's, it was reiterated the PPV's would be moving to Max, "with all marketing and promotions of those PPV events exclusively centered on Max." However, the release noted that AEW PPV distribution would begin on Max "later in 2025," suggesting there may still be a bit of a wait.