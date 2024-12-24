WWE Star Drew McIntyre Shares 'Love Actually' Parody Video Previewing His 2025 Goals

Drew McIntyre has spent much of 2024 cementing his status as WWE's resident player hater of the year, raining on the parade of popular WWE stars such as CM Punk, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn. This all ties back in general to "The Scottish Psychopath's" quest to upend the members of the Original Bloodline, Reigns, Zayn, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. McIntyre has every right to be upset, as The Bloodline did repeatedly screw him out of major championship victories, and so did Punk, who also recently chose to associate with Reigns and company through his longstanding relationship with Paul Heyman.

2025 is looking like a year in which McIntyre will continue being the man WWE audiences love to hate, judging by his choice to share a cheeky parody video on X in which he spoofs the famous "card" scene from the classic Christmas-set romantic comedy film "Love Actually." Unlike Andrew Lincoln declaring his love for Keira Knightley, McIntyre uses his cue cards to make it clear that in 2025, he plans to return to the heights of holding a World Championship in WWE, and most importantly of all, making The Bloodline pay for their crimes.

A Christmas present from my family to yours... Drew Actually pic.twitter.com/1b2OAq2o78 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 24, 2024

Recently on "WWE SmackDown," McIntyre formed a bit of an uneasy alliance with Sikoa and the self-appointed Tribal Chief's New Bloodline. It remains to be seen how long the truce will last, but for now, McIntyre has found an unlikely ally.