Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Return Date

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is set to return from his nearly-life-threatening battle with Diverticulitis, as he'll face NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th in the Tokyo Dome. While the international supercard is a co-production that involves AEW, as well as Ring of Honor, NJPW, STARDOM, and CMLL, the show isn't exactly as accessible as the average AEW event, leading some to wonder when Omega will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion properly.

According to Fightful Select, the current plan for Kenny Omega is for him to be involved in the upcoming AEW Worlds End PPV on December 28 in some capacity. It is not known how he'd be used, nor if those plans are concrete, though AEW has teased Omega's return on television. The appearance would leave room for Omega to make his scheduled January 1-2 journey to Japan for Wrestle Dynasty. Omega is also expected to be at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 19 event the night before Wrestle Dynasty, though it is not clear in what way, as Omega has not been publicly billed for the show.

Omega has missed the majority of 2024 due to Diverticulitis, which took him out of his storyline with Chris Jericho at the end of 2023. Omega's case was reportedly so bad that it could've cost him his life. He returned to AEW programming briefly over the summer, only to be attacked by The Young Bucks as part of their hostile takeover of The Elite and AEW.