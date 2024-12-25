Tommy Dreamer Thinks This Should Happen Before WWE Raw Leaves USA Network

"WWE Raw" will move to Netflix on January 6 as part of a very lucrative deal that will put the show into more homes across the globe. However, "Busted Open After Dark" host and former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer is sad to see the company's flagship show leave the USA Network, and he hopes that there's a farewell episode that celebrates the past.

"I would also personally love to see a goodbye. And by a goodbye, I mean a goodbye to Monday Night Raw on USA. It's been such a staple for so many wrestling fans, so many nation members. It gave us so many moments and so many great moments that so many fans will remember... Not only do wrestlers need closure, but so do wrestling fans."

Dreamer noted that he doesn't know what the future will hold for "Raw" after the initial Netflix deal expires, and he's aware that things always change in wrestling. However, he believes that WWE should take cues from a "Seinfeld" episode "The Chronicle," which used Green Day's "Time of Your Life" to chronicle outtakes, bloopers, and moments from the series.

The ECW legend also proposed bringing out some old announcers and WWE personnel to commemorate the end of the era of "Raw" as a cable staple. Dreamer also believes that it would be a ratings draw, similar to how the end of franchises and wrestling retirement matches are popular. Overall, he believes that WWE should acknowledge the people and moments that define "Raw's" past before it embarks on its Netflix journey in January 2025.

