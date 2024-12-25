WWE HOFer JBL Praises Divisive AEW Star For Reinventing Himself

Modern-day Chris Jericho is used to dealing with negativity from AEW fans, with some vocal contingents of the base calling for his retirement. However, he has an appreciator in WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, and that must count for something. Speaking on "Something to Wrestle With," JBL praised Jericho for his ability to reinvent himself, which has contributed toward him having a long career in the squared circle.

"He's doing a great job, by the way," JBL said. "I love the way he reinvents himself every couple of months, six months. It's just fantastic."

Jericho has undergone more than one gimmick change in 2024 alone. The current ROH champion adopted his "Learning Tree" character as a reaction to his critics who claim that he's obsessed with hogging the limelight from younger stars. Elsewhere, Jericho has introduced a "King of New York" shtick as a way to poke fun at the Big Apple and annoy more people. As of this writing, Jericho has no desire to retire either, so fans can look forward to seeing more of the polarizing star on their screens for the foreseeable future.

Overall, it seems that the former WWE star has some fans among veterans and former colleagues. Bully Ray claimed that AEW can't afford to lose Jericho right now, as he uses his experience to help the company and its talents. Ray also praised Jericho for being able to change up his character and ensure that he remains relevant in an ever-changing industry like wrestling.