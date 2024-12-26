Dave Meltzer Assesses AEW, TNA, And WWE's Non-American TV Deals

It's no secret that WWE secured a massive worldwide streaming deal with Netflix for "WWE Raw," with "WWE SmackDown" now residing on USA and "WWE NXT" on The CW in America, while AEW has renewed their stateside pact with Warner Bros. Discovery. That being said, what can fans outside of the United States expect when it comes to catching the latest shows for not only WWE and AEW, but TNA as well?

According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," AEW and Canada's SportsNet had been in talks, but the deal fell through. "[SportsNet] would say they went with TNA, AEW would say they got a better deal to stay with TSN and USA Network, so — USA Network in Canada, not to be confused with USA Network in the United States, even though they have a lot of similar programming — so, that's what happened there," Meltzer explained.

"Right now, the only real — there's a lot of small stations around the world that WWE's out of, but the only big one is the India deal, that's left," Meltzer added, arguing that TNT Sports in the UK would actually be able to get TNA if they wanted to. "But the India deal's the real big one, actually, the India deal — from a financially standpoint that WWE has on Ten — that deal is the most lucrative television deal in the world other than an American deal." Meltzer then noted how WWE is actually going to be leaving the aforementioned deal, and that Ten will likely offer another massive deal to a competing promotion like AEW.

