Netflix Releases Information About WWE Raw Schedule And Plans For Archival Content

"WWE Raw's" debut on Netflix is 2 weeks away. WWE presented a kickoff party at their headquarters last week and has booked several matches for the premiere event, which will take place in Los Angeles's Intuit Dome on January 6. As exciting as the first live event will be, fans wonder what will happen with WWE's archived content as it leaves the WWE Network outside of the United States. American fans will continue to be able to access content on Peacock but WWE's streaming deal with the platform expires in early 2026.

Netflix posted an "ultimate guide" Q&A page on their website answering several commonly asked questions from subscribers such as where they can view the Monday night program starting on January 6.

Netflix will host "Raw" in the United States and territories like American Samoa, Guam, Marshall Island, Micronesia, Mariana Islands, Palau, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. The show will also be broadcast to 39 countries and territories, including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

All the above countries will also have to use Netflix to watch "WWE NXT," "WWE SmackDown," and all PLEs.

With WWE Network's shutdown, there is confusion as to if all the old footage will be accessible as well. Unfortunately, Netflix will only be rolling out "select WWE archival content. "WWE Raw" archival content will be available in the United States, while international subscribers will get additional content, all of which will be at no additional charge.

Fans can see what archival content will be available but the content is locked until January. Past episodes and PLEs will be available immediately on-demand only if viewers are in a region where live events are supported. If a viewer resides outside where live events are supported, on-demand content will be available a few days later.