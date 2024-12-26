Tommy Dreamer Assesses 'Big Deal' New Day Segment From This Week's WWE Raw

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer thinks the current New Day storyline is firing on all cylinders. On "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer broke down the events from December 23's "WWE Raw" and gave straight A's to the latest installment of the angle. Noting how Kofi Kingston received near-unanimous boos in his hometown of Boston, Dreamer called Kingston's interaction with his mom "pure gold," and a masterclass in generating heat.

"This turn — we're talking about getting heat without doing anything," Dreamer said. "In his hometown, he was booed out of the building. ... they never want to hear [Kofi] talk. It's kinda like the ongoing schtick whenever [Dominik Mysterio] gets the microphone. Dom's been the heater for the longest time. Kofi is getting that type of heat. Kofi is just next level." Dreamer loved how WWE was toying with the family dynamics. He praised the finer details of Kingston's promo, such as making a note that his mom flew in the middle seat. Dreamer also gave credit to Kingston's mom for the subtleties of her performance, such as her slight hesitation before picking up her jacket.

"The fans [are] booing them out of the building," Dreamer recollected. "The whole time I'm sitting there, and I'm like, 'Are they heeling his mom for giving birth to Kofi?' And this poor woman who's gotta take it. And then he's putting his mom over, goes for the big hug, and when the mom hesitates, I was like, 'Oh my god, they're going there. And I loved it.'" As far as where the story is going next, Dreamer speculated The New Day may first feud with Rey Mysterio and the LWO, but said it only makes sense to pursue tag team gold again. "I think they're gonna hold off and continue to find different ways for The New Day to get heat," Dreamer guessed.

