FKA Enzo Amore Is All About 'Fun' After WWE Career

Since being released by WWE in 2018, Enzo Amore, also known as Real1, has spent six years wrestling on the indie scene in companies such as MLW and NEW. The 38-year-old former Cruiserweight Champion expressed that he doesn't have much interest in calling matches anymore.

Speaking with former WCW star Marcus Buff Bagwell, Amore stressed that he's focused on having fun and promised that anybody who steps in the ring with him will have one of the best matches of their career.

"I haven't talked or called a match in forever and I did just call one recently and to me, it was like, 'ugh.' Like, there's no fun here. It was just high spot after high spot, and it was like, 'Where is the in between? Where's the thinking?'" questioned Amore. "I'm just having a lot of fun doing what I do, and that to your point is unlike anyone else in this entire business right now and no one knows. The indies don't want to tell you, they don't want to admit it, but they know if you're wrestling Enzo, he's going to see you in the ring and you're going to shut the f**k up and he's going to give you one of the best matches you've ever had in your life."

Amore stated that he wasn't allowed to wrestle on the fly in WWE, but competing outside WWE has allowed him more freedom in the ring. He also promised to not go into business for himself against his opponents and wants to ensure that other talent would come out looking good against him.

