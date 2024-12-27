ROH's Billie Starkz Looks Back On Awkward School Interactions

ROH's Billie Starkz, at 20 years of age, is one of the youngest wrestlers on television today, and she has commented on what it was like to be a pro wrestler while still in high school.

In an interview with "The Wrestling Classic," Starkz recalled how everyone in her middle school knew she was a wrestler, but her teachers were not aware at first. She revealed that a teacher was concerned about the bruises she had on her body and suspected that she was being abused.

"I've literally walked in black and blue every single week, and my English teacher pulls me out in the hallway," she said. "I was like 'Oh, you think my mom beats me? No. Please don't call CVS on my parents.'"

She then showed her teacher a video of her wrestling which then led to her becoming famous in school for wrestling. Despite her young age, Starkz has also become an inspiration to others. The ROH star has revealed that her friend has followed in her footsteps and has taken up wrestling. Her friend has enjoyed the experience and told her that many of the women on the independent circuit are inspired by her.

"It's crazy to me that I inspire people. Like, to me, I'm still learning, I'm still figuring life out, but I do have a really good friend that I've been helping out that's started wrestling, named Rachel Armstrong," she added. "Like, oh my god, [I] feel like I haven't been around long enough for you to be like, 'Yeah, she's cool.'"

Starkz was unsuccessful in her endeavor to capture the ROH Women's World Championship from Athena during ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view last week, but her time will come as it's clear that the promotion has a lot of faith in her.

