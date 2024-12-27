WWE Announces Injury To WWE Raw Star

WWE is in the midst of deciding the next challenger to the WWE Women's Speed Championship, which is currently held by Candice LeRae. Unfortunately, the path to get there has been struck with an injury.

On Friday afternoon, WWE released the footage (via X) of a quarterfinals tournament matchup between Natalya and B-Fab. As WWE commentator Corey Graves noted, however, this wasn't the original match pairing. Zelina Vega, a member of the "WWE Raw" roster, was initially slated to face Natalya following her victory over Chelsea Green in the opening round of the WWE Women's Speed Championship tournament. Vega has since suffered an injury that rendered her unable to continue in the tournament. As such, B-Fab took her spot in the quarterfinals instead.

There is no word on the extent of Vega's injury nor the timetable for her in-ring return. The Latino World Order member last wrestled on the December 9 episode of "Raw," in which she and Ivy Nile took a loss to Lyra Valkyria in a first round match of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament. Prior to that, Vega, along with Rey Mysterio, notably defeated Nile and Chad Gable in tag team competition on "Raw."

Regarding Vega's WWE Women's Speed Championship tournament replacement B-Fab, she originally lost to Natalya in that opening round. The same outcome played out again in the quarterfinals as Natalya rolled her up for a pinfall. Looking ahead, "The Queen of Harts" will now take on Michin in the semifinals, with the winner going on to challenge LeRae for the respective title.