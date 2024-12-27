Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Late WWE & AEW Star Brodie Lee On Anniversary Of His Death

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins paid tribute to a late WWE and AEW star on the recent anniversary of his death. Lee, known in WWE as the Wyatt Family's Luke Harper, tragically passed away on December 26, 2020 at the age of 41. Even though Lee was signed to AEW at the time of his passing, many within WWE still honor his legacy. Rollins did so by using Lee's signature move, the discus lariet, at WWE's live event at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Rollins pointed to the sky, seemingly acknowledging Lee, before hitting the move on Dominik Mysterio in the middle of the ring. Fans captured the touching moment on video and posted it to social media. "The Visionary" was subjected to "CM Punk" chants from the fans before his match against Mysterio, but shut them down with the flawlessly executed discus lariat.

Lee, whose real name was Jon Huber, shockingly passed away after fighting idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was granted his release from WWE in December 2019 and debuted for AEW at Daily's Place in Jacksonville in March 2020, and went on to lead the Dark Order faction. "The Exalted One" challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship earlier in the year prior to his death. He won gold in the summer of that same year, defeating Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. While in WWE, he held the Intercontinental Championship and was a two-time tag team champion alongside Erick Rowan, who now wrestles in the Wyatt Sicks stable in Lee and the late Bray Wyatt's honors.