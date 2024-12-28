Chris Jericho Clarifies Whether GCW Appearance Is An 'Olive Branch' From AEW

After a recently returned Ricky Starks and other AEW talent were pulled from GCW shows allegedly following disparaging comments made by GCW star Effy, Chris Jericho has clarified as to whether his recent appearance for the promotion was an "olive branch" from Tony Khan's company. Jericho appeared at the promotion's "Highest in the Room" event to take out Matt Cardona ahead of their match for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle. Jericho recently appeared on Z100 New York, and said the appearance was the result of both men being at the right place at the right time. He said he really wanted to do something at an independent show, since Cardona is "King of the Indies."

"I was looking at his independent dates and he was in Los Angeles at GCW, and I just happened to have a gig at the Whiskey with KUARANTINE," Jericho explained. "It was literally 20 minutes down the road. When you have something happen with that much serendipity, it's fate. We have to do this. That's the basic reason. Everyone thinks, 'Is this an olive branch with GCW?' No. I just happened to be literally in the same city on the same date with this idea of wanting to attack him."

Jericho explained that they worked it out so the other band could go on later at his event, and Cardona went on earlier at "Highest in the Room." Jericho went on to successfully defend his championship at Final Battle, but was confronted by a returning Bandido. Following Jericho's GCW appearance, AEW President Khan played coy about a potential reconciliation between the two promotions.