Tony Khan Discusses Possibility Of More AEW-GCW Crossover

The wrestling world was buzzing about AEW and GCW yet again this past weekend, although for far different reasons than the previous times. That's because AEW star, and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho, appeared at GCW Highest in the Room 3, not only laying out Final Battle opponent Matt Cardona, as well as GCW star Effy. The latter attack may have been more significant, as Effy, along with innocent bystanders Ricky Starks and Willie Mack, had been at the center of the AEW/GCW feud.

As with all major happenings that occur between two promotions, Jericho's appearance was seen by fans as a potential sign that AEW and GCW had worked things out and renewed their working relationship. That question was asked of AEW and ROH owner Tony Khan during a media scrum for Final Battle on Tuesday, but Khan, while revealing who was responsible for the angle, chose to play it coy in regards to any reconciliation between the sides.

"Well, I think it remains to be seen," Khan said. "I know Matt has a lot of bookings on independent promotions, including there. And if Matt wins this match, it could really set the stage for some very interesting potential matches down the road in multiple promotions, because Matt is wrestling all over the world and for other promotions. But he's also wrestled for us in ROH and AEW. And Matt helped put that together. Matt asked me about it, and obviously I was happy to send Chris to promote a match that is happening on ROH, as part of the double main event."