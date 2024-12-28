AEW CEO Tony Khan Addresses Possibility Of A Women's Continental Classic In 2025

The 2024 Continental Classic has given AEW fans some of the most critically acclaimed TV matches of the year, raised the stock of performers like Kyle Fletcher and Daniel Garcia, and the best might be still to come when the tournament finals take place at Worlds End on December 28. With that said, while the men have been able to show what they are made of in the round robin format, the same can't be said for AEW's women's division. However, during the media call to promote Worlds End, AEW President Tony Khan was asked by Samantha Schipman of Wrestling Inc. and Daily DDT about potentially introducing a women's Continental Classic.

"I think the division is very strong, and really we've had some of our best matches in the history of AEW women's wrestling this year, so absolutely I think the potential is there to have a great round robin tournament." Despite this, there are a few things Khan has in his mind when it comes to running such a tournament. "The scheduling is very intense, and I'll be honest, we've had a lot of injuries in the women's division in recent years, and this tournament takes a toll." This prompted Khan to use the example of Komander being drafted in to replace Juice Robinson in this year's tournament to showcase how grueling the annual competition can be.

Despite these initial worries, Khan is extremely proud of the AEW women's division, and is also very excited about the possibility of a women's Continental Classic. "If we keep everybody healthy and keep building and moving in that direction, I definitely think a great tournament like that would be a great development in continuing the great work that the women's wrestlers in AEW have been doing."

