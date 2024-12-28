Mariah May And Thunder Rosa Exchange Threats Ahead Of AEW Worlds End Street Fight

There is no time like the present for Thunder Rosa and AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May. Just hours before their clash at Worlds End, both challenger and champion exchanged a war of words on AEW social media, both hoping to get just one more threat in. Rosa began the verbal exchange — or, rather, her father did. Rosa's father issued some stern words for the champion, calling May a "selfish girl" who was in "deep trouble."

"At Worlds End, I'm not fighting you alone," Rosa continued. "I'm fighting you with all those who believed in me — and let's be honest, Mariah, nobody believes in you. Not even your family!" Rosa went on to call May a "selfish, greedy, and stupid little perra." Perra is directly translated as a female dog, but is often used by Spanish-speakers as an adjacent word to "b***h." Rosa also reminisced about her Women's World Championship win, now two years in the rearview mirror. She mentioned how "precious" it was to hold the title, but told May there was nothing precious about her. May shot back at Rosa not even fifteen minutes later. In her own promo, May claimed the Tijuana Street Fight stipulation was her means of embarrassing Rosa "in the biggest way possible."

"You have so much heart," May said. "And that's your problem. This job is for the heartless, and no one does a better job than me." May claimed that she was above her friends, family, and culture; her sole focus was on her Women's World Championship. May finished by addressing Rosa's father in a flirtatious tone, promising to show him what a "real Women's World Champion" was like. "Thunder, you and your father have something else in common," May concluded. "Neither of you can touch me."