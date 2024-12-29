ECW Legend Sabu Says Inclusion Of This Celebrity Makes WWE Hall Of Fame Illegitimate

Former ECW World Television Champion Sabu is considered a legend by many wrestling fans, but the ECW star doesn't think he's bound for the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I don't know. Probably never, really. I'm not eligible for the WWE Hall of Fame, not that I want to be anyway, because I didn't have a Hall of Fame career while I was there," Sabu told "DonutShopChronicles365" recently "Another Hall of Fame, who knows."

Sabu also isn't sure that he wants to be in the WWE Hall of Fame either, noticing that he would be among a cadre of celebrities in said Hall.

"Rob Van Dam is Hall of Fame material...but is Drew Carey?" Sabu asked. "Is Drew Carey Hall of Fame material? He goes in it, that means it's going to be bulls**t. If he's in it, it's bulls**t."

The WWE Hall of Fame's celebrity wing includes more than just Carey, as Kid Rock, Mike Tyson, and President Donald Trump are also in the wing. The WWE Hall of Fame expanded beyond celebrities in 2015, introducing The Warrior Award, which paid tribute to non-WWE personnel as well as WWE backstage personnel. The first inductee was Connor "The Crusher" Michalek, a WWE fan who died of cancer the previous year. The award has also been given to the likes of Joan Lunden and WWE Global Ambassador Titus O'Neil.

Sabu recently expressed his dislike of WWE's recent episode of "NXT," which took place in the ECW Arena that Sabu and many other ECW talent made famous.