ECW Legend Sabu Calls WWE NXT's Show In ECW Arena 'Lame' In Nostalgia Department

"WWE NXT" notably held a show in the old ECW Arena, when they went head to head with "AEW Dynamite" back in early November. While many fans were happy with the show and veterans praised it as well, ECW legend Sabu believes it was not impressive, regardless of all the callbacks and appearances of other ECW legends.

"I thought it was lame — even though it was a good show, good wrestling, it was lame for like a nostalgia ECW thing," Sabu said during an interview with "Covalent TV."

The veteran star further explained that the building didn't look the same as it did during ECW's time there and that it wasn't a reunion of the locker room either since it didn't include him or Sandman. He also noted that this would simply be a passable reunion and suggested that it should have also included Tommy Dreamer and Paul Heyman.

"One or the other is kind of a must, I think," declared Sabu. "If they don't have me or Sandman, it's not really proper. Me, Paul, or Sandman — or if all three of us? I think that would be good."

He joked that WWE wouldn't be able to handle him and Sandman beyond a one-off appearance. Sabu had a brief run with WWE from 2006 to 2007, and in an interview earlier this year, he explained why his run with the promotion ended on a sour note, recalling the many creative disagreements he had with management at the time.

The ECW-themed edition of "NXT" featured ECW stars like the Dudley Boys, RVD, Dawn Marie, Francine, Nunzio, and Tony Mamaluke.

