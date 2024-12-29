Toni Storm Leads Field Of AEW Stars Earning Victories On Worlds End Zero Hour Pre-Show

New talent and old favorites were on full display during the last Zero Hour of the year. During the preshow for Worlds End, the Orlando crowd watched as a familiar rookie in Toni Storm made her maiden AEW pay-per-view appearance, Jeff Jarrett overcame QT Marshall, and Lio Rush led his team of four to victory against Top Flight and The Outrunners.

The night opened with Storm, a self-proclaimed AEW newcomer, locking up with Top Flight's Leila Grey. Orlando was quick to begin a "she's a rookie" chant as Storm and Grey locked up, but the crowd was firmly behind Storm as she began to slowly overwhelm Grey. Before she hit her signature hip attack, Storm nearly hit a timeless post, but, in a half-confused daze, threw up her rock-on hand signs. Grey kicked out of the following Northern Lights Suplex attempt from Storm, and nearly soured the newcomer's debut pay-per-view match with a middle-rope Blockbuster. Storm only managed to score the victory via roll-up pin, but it seems that she will be getting another opportunity to showcase her talents, as Deonna Purazzo challenged her to a match on the January 1 episode of "AEW Collision" during a backstage interview segment.