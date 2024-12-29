Toni Storm Leads Field Of AEW Stars Earning Victories On Worlds End Zero Hour Pre-Show
New talent and old favorites were on full display during the last Zero Hour of the year. During the preshow for Worlds End, the Orlando crowd watched as a familiar rookie in Toni Storm made her maiden AEW pay-per-view appearance, Jeff Jarrett overcame QT Marshall, and Lio Rush led his team of four to victory against Top Flight and The Outrunners.
The night opened with Storm, a self-proclaimed AEW newcomer, locking up with Top Flight's Leila Grey. Orlando was quick to begin a "she's a rookie" chant as Storm and Grey locked up, but the crowd was firmly behind Storm as she began to slowly overwhelm Grey. Before she hit her signature hip attack, Storm nearly hit a timeless post, but, in a half-confused daze, threw up her rock-on hand signs. Grey kicked out of the following Northern Lights Suplex attempt from Storm, and nearly soured the newcomer's debut pay-per-view match with a middle-rope Blockbuster. Storm only managed to score the victory via roll-up pin, but it seems that she will be getting another opportunity to showcase her talents, as Deonna Purazzo challenged her to a match on the January 1 episode of "AEW Collision" during a backstage interview segment.
Two men's matches closed out Zero Hour
Jarrett and Marshall took to the ring next in a battle of egos. The two men constantly threw taunts at each other in between moments of classic wrestling. Things nearly unravelled for Marshall when Jarrett caught him in a Sharpshooter, but outside interference courtesy of Aaron Solo caused Jarrett to break the hold. Marshall took advantage of the distraction to level Jarrett, and nearly whacked the veteran with a ringside guitar before Jay Lethal intervened. Jarrett was the one to take control of the chaos, and he secured The Stroke on Marshall for the win. After his match, Jarrett promised an update on his career on the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite: Fight For the Fallen."
Zero Hour closed with a chaotic eight-person tag team match that pitted Top Flight and The Outrunners against Rush, Action Andretti, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage. The match did not even start before Top Flight attempted to close in on their opponents, only to be held back by The Outrunners. While the match originally favored Top Flight and The Outrunners, Rush's team singled out Dante Martin for some match-ending offense. Dante suffered through a Tornado DDT, two Powerbombs, and a Frog Splash before Rush pinned him for the win.