MJF Beats Adam Cole But Gets Beaten Down By Reformed Undisputed Era At AEW Worlds End

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is still the owner of the "AEW Dynamite" Diamond ring after defeating Adam Cole by nefarious means at Worlds End, but he suffered a beatdown at the hands of a group resembling "WWE NXT's" Undisputed Era that led to Cole hitting him with the ring.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett were initially ringside to keep MJF from using the ring. Cole and MJF immediately started brawling on the outside, and Cole was sent face-first into the steps, busting him open. Cole dodged a Panama Sunrise attempt from MJF back in the ring, but stumbled on an injured leg. MJF hit him with a chop block to take him to the mat. While the referee was checking on Cole, MJF slid out of the ring and slammed Cole's knee on the ring post, but Cole dodged the move a second time, sending MJF face-first into the post, causing him to bleed as well. Cole hit him with a Panama Sunrise, followed by The Boom, but MJF kicked out. MJF got Cole in a figure four leg lock, but Cole was able to reverse it.

MJF distracted the referee by pretending Taven and Bennett sent him into the ring steps, and got the diamond ring while they were arguing with the official. Cole stopped him from using it with a superkick, but MJF hit him with a low blow, followed by the Heat Seeker for the win.

After the match, Roderick Strong's music hit, and he ran off MJF. Kyle O'Reilly then appeared on the stage to run MJF back into the ring, where they beat him down. Strong and O'Reilly held up MJF as Cole hit him with his own ring, and the reunited Undisputed Era — with Taven and Bennett filling in for Bobby Fish — celebrated in the ring.