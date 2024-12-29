Matt Hardy Says This WWE Star Was The Best In The Mic In 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy took the time to hold his very own "Hardy Awards" on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, with one of the categories being the best talker in wrestling this year. There have been a number of great promos this year, with both Hardy and co-host Jon Alba admitting that they thought there were more great promos in WWE than in AEW, but Hardy was able to get his shortlist down to five people.

"When you start talking about best talker, I mean one person who, after returning to WWE, CM Punk has been a very compelling character week in and week out, no doubt about it. Drew McIntyre also stands out, he was a great talker. There's Jon Moxley — I like a lot of the stuff that he's been saying. I like the stuff Seth Rollins has been saying. When The Rock came and he was back, even for that short run, he is always an extremely compelling speaker."

With all of those nominees, who did Hardy as his best talker of 2024? "My favorite this year, especially because he really embraced his heel role, and he went so through, and through, and through with the schtick, is Drew McIntyre."

Not only did McIntyre win talker of the year, but he would later on win Feud of the Year for his work with CM Punk. Hardy praised the feud by saying that there was no way not to watch what they did together, and as good as their matches were, their promos were what talked people into the buildings.

