Drew McIntyre Reflects On WWE Feud With CM Punk

The feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has quickly become one of the most personal rivalries in the promotion today. McIntyre has grown increasingly vindictive against Punk, and during an appearance on "Notsam Wrestling," he looked back at the feud and criticized fan perceptions of his rival.

"F**k CM Punk," McIntyre proclaimed, noting that a lot of the fans he interacted with at the Fanatics Fest honestly told him that "The Second City Saint" isn't a nice person. "I was like, 'It's almost like I've been telling the truth this whole freaking time?' It takes a little longer to get through to the ones at the back of the line, but eventually, the truth comes out."

McIntyre then opined that nostalgia is a large factor in the fan perception of Punk today, which he believes grew because of how long his rival was away from WWE and wrestling. McIntyre also boldly claimed that Punk is nothing but an attraction today, and not a wrestler. "He brings some eyeballs and sadly he went against the most dangerous on the mic, the most dangerous in the ring, and I'm exposing him."

Despite saying that Punk is an attraction, McIntyre understands why he keeps lacing up his boots. However, the Scotsman doesn't agree with Punk's assessment of himself.