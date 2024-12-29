Adam Copeland Outlines His Next Goal In AEW Following Return At Worlds End

After Jon Moxley's devastating victory in the main event of AEW Worlds End, Adam Copeland made his triumphant return alongside FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and positioned themselves for a massive feud against Moxley and the Death Riders. Following this statement, Copeland and FTR appeared on the AEW Worlds End Post-Show Media Scrum, where the "Rated R Superstar" outlined his goals in AEW going forward.

"I think [FTR] should be tag team champions. I think we should win the trios championships. I'm going after the world heavyweight championship," Copeland declared. The veteran then admitted that he had a different approach when he first entered AEW and wanted to get a lay of the land and make sure everyone knows who he is backstage. "Now it's time to be here to make a difference, to show everybody exactly who I am, who they [FTR] are."

"There's a reason that I've accomplished everything I've accomplished in this industry, and there's a reason that nobody can scratch what I've accomplished; take a look, nobody can," Copeland added, explaining that he's not being cocky or egotistical by making a statement like that. as it's just a matter of fact. "So, my plan is to go after Jon Moxley in a match you've never seen before between two guys who are at the top of their field."

The veteran further teased that the type of match he'll have with Moxley will be an old grinding NWA-type of bout. Furthermore, he's hopeful that it will happen sooner rather than later.

