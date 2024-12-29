AEW Worlds End 2024: Biggest Winners And Losers

After months of Jon Moxley claiming he intends to destroy AEW, snuffing out any possible hero from Darby Allin to Bryan Danielson to Orange Cassidy. Luckily, a savior has arrived. He's 51 years old and by October he'll have been in the company for two years (many months of which saw him absent with injury). That's right. The savior of AEW is a WWE Hall of Famer, who many people still call by his WWE name because it's what he's been known for 20-g**d***-years.

Edge, sorry, Adam Copeland, arrived on Saturday to do what seemingly every young AEW star can't end Jon Moxley's rein of terror. Even if Copeland loses the eventual match with Moxley, it just means that we're spending more time, sitting around and waiting for someone to become a star.

It just rings hollow to me, having Moxley's main motivation be "This company needs to step up" only for no one to be able to step up and Copeland coming in to do what the kids couldn't. It feels like the company is killing time. Between Copeland next in line for a world title shot, and Christian Cage hovering around the perimeter of the main event with a ridiculous Money In The Bank gimmick, it certainly feels like we are about to see a continuation of their hit-and-miss feud but on a bigger stage, and it all just feels a little too much like WCW. Former WWE guys like Copeland, FTR, Castagnoli, Moxley, and Cage are blocking the entrances to the main event for the Allins, the Hobbses, and the Starkses of this world, no matter how many Rah-Rah "AEW Good" promos that Copeland cuts. Even the Ospreays and Omegas feel a little sidelined to International and Continental divisions until all these WWE guys get hurt.