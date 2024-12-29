Third Former Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Worlds End

There were some familiar faces backstage at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28 in the form of former WWE Superstars Tom "Baron Corbin" Pestock and AJ "Top Dolla" Francis, but they weren't the only ones making the rounds in Orlando, Florida as Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp has learned that Tyler Breeze was also at the show.

Breeze's current status within wrestling is very unique as he is still technically under contract with WWE, but is a former WWE Superstar at the same time. The reason for this is his role as the co-host Xavier Woods' YouTube channel UpUpDownDown which WWE owns alongside Woods, the creator, meaning that he is still under contract with WWE, hence why he still appears in the GM Mode of the WWE 2K video games. He is also allowed to take as many independent bookings as he pleases, with many of the people who Breeze spoke to at Worlds End claiming that he is at a point in his life where he is successful outside of wrestling that he only needs to lace up the boots when he wants to.

With that in mind, Breeze's appearance backstage at Worlds End was nothing to do with potentially joining AEW and was simply visiting some old friends as he lives in Orlando, with his current agreement with WWE and UpUpDownDown making an AEW move almost impossible at the time of writing. Breeze originally took some time away from wrestling following his WWE release in 2021 to rehab nagging injuries and rediscover his love for the business. However, he has wrestled for the likes of GCW, Prestige Wrestling, and DPW since 2023, with his most recent match coming in Next Generation Wrestling where he teamed up with his long-time partner from his WWE days Dirty Dango, better known as Fandango.