WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Details Origin Of Infamous Catchphrase

It's not often that a tag team has one of the most recognisable catchphrases in wrestling, but Bubba Ray Dudley telling D-Von Dudley to "get the tables" was never meant to be anything more than a friendly prompt between two tag team partners.

During a recent episode of "WWE Retrospective," The Dudley Boyz were going through some of their greatest moments throughout their careers when the two men explained that had they not had the chemistry they had initially, they wouldn't have been able to do half of the things other teams have done. The only time that something ever went wrong in their formative years actually turned out to be the birth of the duo's most famous catchphrase.

"When I forgot to get the tables, and [Bubba] went 'D-Von get the table,' and it just caught on," D-Von remembered. "To this day, everywhere I go it's 'D-Von get the table,' all because I forgot the spot."

D-Von couldn't remember exactly what match this small error occurred in, but he was certain that it happened during their early days in ECW back in 1996. The Dudley Boyz ended up becoming the most decorated tag team in wrestling history, winning the WWE World Tag Team Championships one nine occasions, the ECW Tag Team Championships on eight occasions, and managed to complete the triple crown of major American companies during the Invasion storyline in 2001 with a short run with the WCW Tag Team Championships. After their original run in WWE ended, they continued to collect gold in companies like TNA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and HUSTLE, before eventually going on singles runs in TNA that saw both men claim singles gold as well.

