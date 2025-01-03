Jim Ross Says These AEW Stars Owe Thanks To These WWE Figures In Women's Wrestling

Jim Ross has had his finger on the pulse of pro wrestling for decades and has seen the rise and peak of many of the biggest stars in the industry. The role of women stars in the pro wrestling industry has changed significantly over the past 20 years, and Ross believes that AEW stars like Mariah May and Thunder Rosa owe their success to the women stars who came before them.

"Those ladies like them [Thunder Rosa and May], who want to make money, and make their mark, and create a legacy in wrestling, owe a lot of thanks to Trish and Lita," Ross said during an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast. "Subsequently, Trish and Lita owe a lot of thanks to people like Jackie Moore [Jacqueline], who was phenomenal."

Ross noted that he's always been a fan of women's wrestling, while additionally mentioning that Ivory and Jazz were important stars, whom he put on the same level as Jacqueline.

"Ivory was a real — another one that was important there. Jazz, very important," said the legendary commentator. "They deserve some accolades for the success of Trish and Lita main eventing at 'Raw,' and then subsequently that leading to the development of more athletic females in pro wrestling."

Not too long ago, Trish Stratus and Lita looked back at their aforementioned "WWE Raw" main event and the circumstances that opened the door for them to have the match that many believe changed the trajectory of women's wrestling.

