FKA Enzo Amore Reflects On The Beginnings Of WWE NXT

Enzo Amore has recalled his early days in "WWE NXT," and how the late Dusty Rhodes played a role in his debut.

Amore recently spoke to former WCW star Marcus Buff Bagwell about his first match on "NXT," which came against Mason Ryan.

"My first match was really a squash match for Mason Ryan on TV, 'NXT' TV taping," recalled Amore.

The former WWE star stated that John Cena appeared on "NXT" television to bring the audience in, as the show didn't have many big-name stars. He revealed that when he debuted for WWE, the promotion had recently signed stars like Pac, known as Neville in WWE, and Sami Zayn. At that time, the likes of Seth Rollins, Big E, Jon Moxley, and Roman Reigns were the prominent players on the brand but weren't household names, which is why they had brought stars like Cena to "NXT."

Amore stated that he was told that the late Dusty Rhodes, the brand's booker, had vouched for him to cut a promo ahead of the squash match.

"Dusty Rhodes apparently stood up [during the creative meeting] and said, 'Give him a microphone and let him be the guy to go out there and get you up.' Apparently, there was discussion as to whether or not I was ready 'cause I never had a match, and Dusty was like, 'Why does he need to be ready? He's going against Mason Ryan. Mason Ryan is 6-foot 8-inches, 300 pounds. If Enzo doesn't want to cooperate, what's he going to do? Mason's probably going to squash him anyway, right?'" he said.